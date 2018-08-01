English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Bank Recruitment 2018: 417 Probationary Officers Posts, Apply before 27th August 2018
Interested applicants for Indian Bank Recruitment 2018 must apply online on or before 27th August 2018 indianbank.in.
Indian Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 417 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers for admission to 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB) has begun on the official website of Indian Bank - indianbank.in. Upon successful completion of the course, the candidates will be placed as Probationary Officers at various branches of the Indian Bank. Interested applicants must apply online on or before 27th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Bank Recruitment 2018 for Probationary Officers Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.indianbank.in
Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 - Click on ‘Apply Online for PO on Boarding’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Save
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form with required information, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/indbnpojul18/basic_details.php
Direct link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/indbnpojul18/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.600
SC/ST/PWD Category – Rs.100
Indian Bank Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 417
Unreserved – 212
SC – 62
ST – 31
OBC - 112
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.indianbank.in/pdfs/rec/31072018porecprocess.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on opening date of online registration. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online exam (Preliminary & Main Examination) followed by Personal Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 1st August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 27th August 2018
Download of call letters for online Preliminary examination – After 24th September 2018
Preliminary Online Examination - 6th October 2018
Result of Preliminary Online exam -17th October 2018
Download of call letters for Main online examination - 22nd October 2018
Main Online Examination - 4th November 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
