Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Begins Export of Major Farm Items amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says Ministry

The Union Agriculture Ministry in a statement said exporters' problems are being resolved by the farm export promotion body Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Begins Export of Major Farm Items amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says Ministry
For Representation.

India has started export of major farm products such as rice, meat, dairy and processed food items after the government stepped in to resolve the issues related to transportation and packaging in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Union Agriculture Ministry in a statement said exporters' problems are being resolved by the farm export promotion body Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

"Exports of all major products i.e. rice, groundnut, processed food, meat, poultry, dairy and organic products has started," the ministry said.

APEDA has put in a lot of efforts and issues related to transportation, curfew passes, and packaging units, which are being resolved, it said.

The ministry said the government has adopted a "flexible approach" and is issuing digital copies of phytosanitary certificates for exports. So far, the government has issued 9,759 phytosanitary certificates for exports, it added.

On specific demand from countries, agri-cooperative NAFED has exported 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, while 40,000 tonne of the grain to Lebanon under G2G arrangement.

As far as imports are concerned, the government said digital copies of phytosanitary certificates are being accepted with undertaking from the importer for submission of original when received. About 2,728 consignments were released for imports so far, the ministry said.

Further, 33 'Import Permits' for import of pesticides, 309 certificates for export of pesticides and 1,324 certificates to facilitate indigenous manufacturers of pesticides were issued, it added.

These are among several measures the ministry has taken to ensure the country's agriculture and its allied sector do not suffer from the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,403,927

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,027,643

    +29,783

  • Cured/Discharged

    494,217

     

  • Total DEATHS

    129,155

    +2,555
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres