Indian Business Tycoon Becomes First Expat in Sharjah to Get UAE's Permanent Residency
Lalo Samuel, owner of Kingston Holdings is one of the largest manufacturing companies in the Middle East that comprises several manufacturing units that process plastic and metal.
File photo of UAE flag. (Reuters)
Dubai: UAE-based Indian business tycoon Lalo Samuel has become the first expat in Sharjah to get the gold card permanent residency.
Unlike the long-term visa of 5-10 years for businessmen and talented individuals, the gold card gives permanent residency of the UAE to the holder.
The Kingston Group chairman was handed over the gold residence card by Brigadier Arif Al Shamsi, Director-General of residency and foreigners affairs in Sharjah, the Gulf News reported on Monday.
The Kingston Holdings owns one of the largest manufacturing companies in the Middle East that comprises several manufacturing units that process plastic and metal.
Samuel, who was selected as one of the top 100 Most Influential Indian Business Leaders in the Arab World by the Forbes magazine continuously for 2013, 2014 and 2015, became one of the 6,800 investors with total investment exceeding USD 27 billion to receive the gold card under a scheme announced in May by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
In a related development, Kerala-born Dr P A Ibrahim Haji, co-chairman of jewellery company Malabar Group and chairman of PACE Group, also received his golden card on Monday.
"The best thing about the permanent residency initiative is that it benefits investors and residents alike. It is definitely going to bring a lot of investors to the UAE as a result," Haji was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sacred Games 2 to Return on August 15, Gaitonde Promises a Bigger Game
- What Really Happened to Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Finale?
- Good News For BSNL Customers As The 2.2GB Bumper Offer For Prepaid Users is Extended Again
- WWE Star John Cena Meets Kohli Ahead of World Cup Semi-Finals But You Can't See Him
- ICC Recreates The Beatles’ Iconic Cover Ahead of Semifinals For Cricket World Cup 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s