An Indian businessman, Bansari Lal Arendeh, who was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint on September 14 in Kabul has been released earlier today, said Indian World Forum (IWF) president Puneet Singh Chandhok. Arendeh is currently back with his elder brother Ashok Lal, they said. Arendeh’s family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, in a briefing on September 16, said that India is in touch with all those concerned regarding Arendeh’s abduction. “We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigations into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation," he said.

ALSO READ | Reports of 150 Indians Being Kidnapped by Taliban Near Kabul Airport False: Govt Sources

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on August 15, India warned its roughly 1,500 residents of “high risk of kidnapping" in the country as the terror group overran more key regional cities in an offensive that has left the capital dangerously exposed. Soon after Taliban’s takeover, India made it clear that ensuring evacuation of citizens willing to leave Afghanistan is its top priority.

The Centre brought back hundreds of Indians, and some Afghans, in different flights as part of its mission to evacuate Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul. Thousands of Afghanistan nationals have also been trying to leave the country fearing Taliban’s strict rule.

Recently, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during a press briefing of the MEA after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the UNGA session, said that India will work with its regional and global partners to carry out evacuation of Afghans from the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here