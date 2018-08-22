English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Called ‘S**t-Coloured, Paki’ in Racist Rant by Canadian Woman Over Parking Dispute
Rahul Kumar, who moved from India to Canada seven years ago, was also called a "loser" and told by the woman to “go back to your country”.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Toronto: An Indian in Canada has been allegedly racially abused over a parking dispute by a white woman who yelled "go back to your country" and called him a "Paki", according to a media report.
Rahul Kumar, who moved from India to Canada seven years ago, was also called a "loser" with "s**t-coloured skin", CTV news reported.
Kumar filmed the encounter outside his home on his cellphone last week.
In the video, a woman yells at Kumar over a parking dispute. "You can film all you want Paki. Yes Paki, that's you with the s**t-coloured skin," the report said, citing the video.
The woman who made the comments called CTV Edmonton after the report aired and criticised the coverage, saying that she is "not a racist."
Asked whether the parking disagreement justifies the racist language used, she said, "It doesn't matter if it justifies it or not; it happened and that's where I took it."
She is unapologetic. "I have no problem with what happened," she was quoted as saying by the report.
At one point in the video, the woman mixes up two countries where she thinks Kumar is from before she mocks his accent.
"East Indian Paki," she shouts at him. "Go back to your country, man," she adds.
Towards the end of the video, she can be seen driving off, but not before she spits on Kumar's car and calls him a "loser."
Kumar says he was stunned by the woman's comments. "I've never experienced anything like that.
Kumar said he was concerned because the woman's profanity-laden rant was within earshot of children. "It is very disturbing," he said.
Last month, an Indian-origin couple was harassed in Canada by a white man who yelled that “go back to your country” and threatened to 'kill' their children.
