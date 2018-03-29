English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Charged over Commonwealth Games 'Fake Media Contingent'
The man was charged with one count of people smuggling and one count of having false documents and false or misleading information in relation to non-citizens.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Gold Coast, Australia: An Indian man has been charged with people smuggling after arriving at Australia's Brisbane airport with eight other travellers as part of a "fake media contingent" to cover the Commonwealth Games, authorities said Thursday.
The nine visitors, all from India, were flagged as possible "non-genuine travellers" when they transited through Thailand and were questioned when they arrived in Brisbane Wednesday, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said.
"Eight were found to have fraudulent foreign media credentials," the border force said in a statement.
"Police will allege in court that the 46-year-old Indian national who did hold valid credentials was facilitating the group's travel."
The man was charged with one count of people smuggling and one count of having false documents and false or misleading information in relation to non-citizens.
The maximum penalty for each charge is 20 years' jail.
He faced Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody. He is due to re-appear in court on April 6, a court official told AFP.
The eight others, whose age and gender were not released, were being held in immigration detention.
"The ABF remains highly alert to other similar attempts that may occur as we get closer to the start of the Commonwealth Games," the Border Force's Queensland Regional Commander Terry Price said.
Queensland Police's Assistant Commissioner Bob Gee told reporters there was no threat to the multi-sport event, which runs on the Gold Coast from April 4-15.
Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has already warned Commonwealth Games athletes and support staff not to overstay their visas.
