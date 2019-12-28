Indian Charged with Sexually Abusing Syrian Woman in Dubai Shopping Mall
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim, it said. The trial has been adjourned until next month.
Image for representation.
Dubai: An Indian has been charged with sexually abusing a Syrian woman in a Dubai shopping mall, a media report said on Saturday.
The 35-year-old woman testified before a court that she was in Dragon Mart in August when the 33-year-old man followed her before touching her inappropriately, Gulf News reported.
"I was buying some toys with my children when I saw the defendant. He kept staring at me in a way that scared me. He stood behind me... then touched my backside," she said.
The woman raised an alarm after which other shoppers gathered around them before police arrested the man. The defendant admitted to touching the woman, the report said.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim, it said. The trial has been adjourned until next month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese
- Mona Singh Gets Married to Beau Shyam in a Dream Wedding in Mumbai, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works