Indian, Chinese Armies Meet to Celebrate PLA's Foundation Day

Kolkata: Special meetings were held between Indian and Chinese armies in Nathu La, Damai and Bumla in the eastern sector on Thursday to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Foundation Day, a defence official said here.

On an invitation from the PLA, the armed forces of China, an Indian Army delegation comprising officers and soldiers took part in the celebrations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern sector.

The PLA troops interacted with the visiting Indian delegation and held a cultural programme, the official said. The Indian side also reciprocated with cultural performances to mark the occasion.

The celebrations provided an opportunity to both sides to display their rich culture, the official said.

"Such interactions go a long way in ensuring better understanding between both the armies and have contributed towards achieving common goals of peace and tranquility along the borders," the official said.