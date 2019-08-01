Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Indian, Chinese Armies Meet to Celebrate PLA's Foundation Day

On an invitation from the PLA, the armed forces of China, an Indian Army delegation comprising officers and soldiers took part in the celebrations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern sector.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian, Chinese Armies Meet to Celebrate PLA's Foundation Day
Image for representation.
Loading...

Kolkata: Special meetings were held between Indian and Chinese armies in Nathu La, Damai and Bumla in the eastern sector on Thursday to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Foundation Day, a defence official said here.

On an invitation from the PLA, the armed forces of China, an Indian Army delegation comprising officers and soldiers took part in the celebrations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern sector.

The PLA troops interacted with the visiting Indian delegation and held a cultural programme, the official said. The Indian side also reciprocated with cultural performances to mark the occasion.

The celebrations provided an opportunity to both sides to display their rich culture, the official said.

"Such interactions go a long way in ensuring better understanding between both the armies and have contributed towards achieving common goals of peace and tranquility along the borders," the official said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram