Indian Citizen of Kyrzystan-origin Raped, Blackmailed by Cops in UP; Case Registered
The victim told police that Dharmendra had raped her earlier in Lucknow where he had taken her along with him on the pretext of doing some paperwork relating to acquisition of Indian citizenship, police said.
Representative image.
Mathura: A woman of Kyrgyzstan origin living in India for over 22 years after marrying a Hathras native has accused two Agra policemen of gang-raping her last week here in a hotel, police said on Saturday.
The victim, now an Indian citizen, in her FIR lodged at Kotwali police station here, said one of the constables, Dharmendra, raped her even four years ago in Lucknow, made a video of the act and has been blackmailing her, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar.
She identified the second constable, who gang-raped her along with Constable Dharmentda of Agra police on August 31 in a hotel here, as one Akash Pawar of Agra Local Intelligence Unit, said the DySP.
The victim told police that Dharmendra had raped her earlier in Lucknow where he had taken her along with him on the pretext of doing some paperwork relating to acquisition of Indian citizenship, said Kumar.
"I had gone to Lucknow with Dharmedra to get my papers regarding change of nationality prepared four years ago, said Kumar, quoting her statement in the FIR. The police sent the victim for medical examination after lodging the FIR, said Kumar, adding her medical report is awaited.
The woman was taken to a magisterial court on Saturday for recording of her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, said the DySP. The police is taking further action in the matter, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Earns Rs 7.32 Cr
- Vidyut Jammwal's Workout Video is Beyond Words, But Not Memes
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free