Indian Citizen of Kyrzystan-origin Raped, Blackmailed by Cops in UP; Case Registered

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Representative image.
Mathura: A woman of Kyrgyzstan origin living in India for over 22 years after marrying a Hathras native has accused two Agra policemen of gang-raping her last week here in a hotel, police said on Saturday.

The victim, now an Indian citizen, in her FIR lodged at Kotwali police station here, said one of the constables, Dharmendra, raped her even four years ago in Lucknow, made a video of the act and has been blackmailing her, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar.

She identified the second constable, who gang-raped her along with Constable Dharmentda of Agra police on August 31 in a hotel here, as one Akash Pawar of Agra Local Intelligence Unit, said the DySP.

The victim told police that Dharmendra had raped her earlier in Lucknow where he had taken her along with him on the pretext of doing some paperwork relating to acquisition of Indian citizenship, said Kumar.

"I had gone to Lucknow with Dharmedra to get my papers regarding change of nationality prepared four years ago, said Kumar, quoting her statement in the FIR. The police sent the victim for medical examination after lodging the FIR, said Kumar, adding her medical report is awaited.

The woman was taken to a magisterial court on Saturday for recording of her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, said the DySP. The police is taking further action in the matter, he added.

