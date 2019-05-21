Take the pledge to vote

Indian Climber Scales Two Mountains, Including Mt Everest, in Just Six Days

The Mumbai-based climber, Keval Hiren Kakka scaled Mt. Lhotse leading a team of the nine-member expedition at 6:30 am.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Indian Climber Scales Two Mountains, Including Mt Everest, in Just Six Days
File Image of Mt. Everest
Kathmandu: A 28-year-old Indian climber has scaled two mountains above 8,000 metres, including the Mt. Everest, in just six days during the ongoing climbing season, Nepalese media reported on Tuesday.

Keval Hiren Kakka touched the peak of Mount Lhotse, world's fourth highest mountain, on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based climber scaled Mt. Lhotse leading a team of the nine-member expedition at 6:30 am, Rishi Bhandari, Managing Director at Satori Adventures Pvt Ltd, who organised the expedition, said.

Kakka had on May 16 scaled Mount Everest, The Himalayan Times reported.

"He was a part of a 13-member expedition led by Canadian climber Mathews Vernon on Mt Everest," Bhandari said.

Kakka started his professional career in climbing by organising expeditions to Mt Deo Tibba (6,001m), Mt Hanuman Tibba (5,932m), Mt Friendship (5,289m), Mt Lobuche East (6,019m), Mt Stok Kangri (6,049m), Mt Manaslu (8,163m) among others, the report said.

The climbing season this year began on May 14 after an eight-member team of Nepali mountain guides successfully scaled the Mount Everest, becoming the season's first team to open the climbing route to the world's highest peak.

The height of Mt. Everest is 8,848 metres, while Mt. Lhotse is at 8,526 metres.
