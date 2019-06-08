Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Coast Guard Gives Clean Chit to Intercepted Kuwait-bound Vessel

The ICG said the vessel, which had left Indonesia on April 27, was intercepted when it was being towed off the Mul Dwarka coast under suspicious circumstances, and brought to the Mul Dwarka harbour.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 9:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Coast Guard Gives Clean Chit to Intercepted Kuwait-bound Vessel
Representative image.
Loading...

Ahmedabad: A joint investigation into interception of a Kuwait-bound vessel by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) off the Gujarat coast has revealed that it was not engaged in any suspicious activities, the agency said on Saturday.

The ICG said the vessel, which had left Indonesia on April 27, was intercepted when it was being towed off the Mul Dwarka coast under suspicious circumstances, and brought to the Mul Dwarka harbour.

Another vessel, which was also sailing towards Kuwait from Indonesia, had sank off the Diu coast in Gujarat, the ICG said in a release.

A joint investigation and rummaging of the suspicious vessel, OSV Esnaad 712, by the ICG, the Marine Police, the Customs, and the Anti-Terrorist Squad, has confirmed that it was not engaged in any suspicious activity, it stated.

"All the investigating agencies have confirmed that the vessel is not engaged in any suspicious activity," the ICG stated.

It was revealed during investigation that tug 'Nadia Adib' was initially towing two OSVs — Esnaad 711 and Esnaad 712 — of which Esnaad 711 sank off the Diu coast due to flooding, the ICG said.

"The fact that a vessel sank off the Gujarat coast was not disclosed to the Indian authority," it said, adding that this is being confirmed.

The ICG district headquarters at Porbandar on Thursday received information about satellite transmission emitted from an unknown vessel off the Diu coast, following which it was intercepted. It was identified as Esnaad 712.

"The vessel was transmitting her name as 'Sea Shell' on automatic identification system and not the actual name.

During the initial radio interrogation, the vessel was suspected to be concealing facts, falsely reporting movement to VTMS Khambhat for emergency anchoring off Diu due to shortage of fuel and water," it said.

Further investigation is underway.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram