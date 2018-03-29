Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: 6 Foreman Posts, Apply Before April 16

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on its official website - indiancoastguard.gov.in.The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, has released an advertisement for the same as per which the Armed Force aims to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Foremen of Stores.Eligible and interested candidates must apply on or before 16th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website - https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/Step 2: Click on 'Application Form for the Post of Foreman of Stores' to download the application formStep 3: Fill in the application form and send by Ordinary Post to the 'Director General, Coast Guard, Head Quarters, Directorate of Personnel, Room Number 20, National StadiumComplex, New Delhi, 110011'https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/WriteReadData/Orders/201803230226056771127APPLication_Foreman.pdfThe Applicant must possess Master's Degree with Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from a recognized University or Institution.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility from the URL given below:http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10119_49_1718b.pdfThe age of the applicant must not exceed 30 years. Age relaxation upto 5 years applicable as per government norms.The selected candidate will be placed in Level 6 in the Pay Matrix of Rs 35,400.Candidates will be selected on the basis of written and physical efficiency tests, followed by medical examination.