Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: 6 Foreman Posts, Apply Before April 16
The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, has released an advertisement for the same as per which the Armed Force aims to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Foremen of Stores.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on its official website - indiancoastguard.gov.in.
The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, has released an advertisement for the same as per which the Armed Force aims to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Foremen of Stores.
Eligible and interested candidates must apply on or before 16th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on 'Application Form for the Post of Foreman of Stores' to download the application form
Step 3: Fill in the application form and send by Ordinary Post to the 'Director General, Coast Guard, Head Quarters, Directorate of Personnel, Room Number 20, National Stadium
Complex, New Delhi, 110011'
Direct Link:
https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/WriteReadData/Orders/201803230226056771127APPLication_Foreman.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The Applicant must possess Master's Degree with Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from a recognized University or Institution.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility from the URL given below:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10119_49_1718b.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not exceed 30 years. Age relaxation upto 5 years applicable as per government norms.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will be placed in Level 6 in the Pay Matrix of Rs 35,400.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written and physical efficiency tests, followed by medical examination.
