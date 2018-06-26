English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: Navik (General Duty) Posts, Apply From 1st to 10th July 2018
Indian Coast Guard aims to place Indian Male candidates in the Indian Coast Guard - an Armed Force of the Union. The application process will start from 1st July 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post before 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM
Official website of Indian Coast Guard.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018 notification to fill vacancies for Navik (General Duty) has been released on the official website of Indian Coast Guard - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Indian Coast Guard aims to place Indian Male candidates in the Indian Coast Guard - an Armed Force of the Union. The application process will start from 1st July 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th July 2018, 5:00 PM.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Navik (General Duty)
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed with 50% marks aggregate in total and minimum 50% aggregate in Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Central/ State Government.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10119_10_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 22 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.21,700 per month along with dearness allowance and other allowances.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit depending on their performance in Written Test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in the Medical Examination.
Examination Centres:
Jalandhar
Dehradun
Noida
Jodhpur
Varanasi
Guwahati
Paradip
Haldia
Kolkata
Tuticorin
Chennai
Secunderabad
Vishakapatnam
Kochi
Bhopal
Mumbai
New Mangalore
Gandhi Nagar
Port Blair
