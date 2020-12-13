Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Vacancies Released for Assistant Commandant at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 | The Indian Coast Guard announced job vacancies for General Duty branch as an Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). The recruitment notification was released by the Indian Coast Guard on its official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

A total of 25 vacancies are up for grab. The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 notification is only for SC, ST and OBC categories. Candidates, who belong to these categories and are willing to apply can read the official notification here https://www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/AC_221.pdf. The application forms will be accepted through online mode only.

According to the official notification, “The Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union, offers a challenging career to young and dynamic Indian male candidates for General Duty branch as an Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) and invites ‘online’ application for SC, ST and OBC category only”.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Application process begins on December 21

Last date to fill the application form is December 27.

The e-admit card printing window will open from January 6 to January 10.

Indian Coast Guard: Vacancy

The name of the post for which the vacancies are listed - “Assistant Commandant (Group 'A' Gazetted Officer) for General Duty branch under 02/2021 Batch (SRD)”

The total category-wise vacancies details are mentioned below-

Schedule Caste - 5 posts

Schedule Tribe - 14 posts

OBC - 6 posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: After opening Indian Coast Guard’s official website, click on ‘opportunities’ section

Step 2: Now, select the advertisement for Recruitment of Assistant Commandant02/2021 Batch (SRD)

Step 3: Click on the post you are applying for

Step 4: Read all the terms and conditions and click on ‘I Agree” and proceed

Step 5: Fill up the form and (All Star (*) marked entries are compulsory and to be filled).

Step 6: Upload documents and photograph

Step 7: Cross-check all the information and click on submit button

On successful submission of the online application a unique Application/Registration number will be provided to the candidate. Candidates must note down this application number for future reference and for retrieval/ reprint of e-admit card.