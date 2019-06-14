Indian Coast Guard Result for Assistant Commandant 2019 Declared at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
The Indian Coast Guard Result for Assistant Commandant can be downloaded in PDF format at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Indian Coast Guard Result 2019 | The Indian Coast Guard Result 2019 for recruitment of Assistant Commandant was declared on its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
The complete list containing Indian Coast Guard Result can be accessed through this direct link
A total of 46 candidates will be selected, of which 33 will be assigned in general select duty, 11 in women SSA list and two in law list.
A list of shortlisted candidates who await their medical documents is also published. Such candidates are asked to complete the pending formalities of Indian Coast Guard Result by June 21 (Friday).
Steps to download list Indian Coast Guard Result for Assistant Commandant:
Step 1. Visit the Indian Coast Guard’s official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in
Step 2. In ‘news event’ search for list of selected candidates for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2019
Step 3. On clicking, the Indian Coast Guard Result 2019 will be open in a PDF file
Step 4. Check your roll number and name on the list
Step 5. Download the Indian Coast Guard Result for future reference
The shortlisted candidates must confirm their date of joining by June 18 through email at dte-rect@indiancoastguard.nic.in. The selected candidates are required to report on June 27 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. Failing which will lead to their cancellation of joining.
