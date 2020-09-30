Indian Coast Guard Ship Kanaklata Barua Commissioned in Kolkata

Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) ICGS 'Kanaklata Barua' of the Indian Coast Guard was commissioned at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd here on Wednesday, an official said here.

The commissioning was done through video conferencing by Jiwesh Nandan, additional secretary, Ministry of Defence and was attended by senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard and GRSE, including its chairman and managing director Rear Admiral V K Saxena (retd), the official said in a statement.

ICGS Kanaklata Barua is one of the five FPVs built by GRSE, the Defence Public Sector Undertaking, for the Indian Coast Guard and it was delivered on June 9, it said. The FPVs are medium-range surface vessels with a length of 50 metres, width of 7.5 metres and displacement of around 308 tonnes, a GRSE official said.

"These powerful, fuel-efficient platforms are designed to perform multipurpose operations like patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and rescue operations," the official said. The vessels are designed for a maximum speed of 34knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles. It is equipped with three main engines, he said.

The entire design of the FPVs has been developed in-house by GRSE as per requirements specified by the Indian Coast Guard, the official said.