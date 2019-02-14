English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Couple on Family Reunion in UAE Killed in Accident During Desert Safari
The couple, identified as 42-year-old Rohinibahen Vinodbhai Patel and her husband 47-year-old Vinodbhai Patel, hailed from Baroda in Gujarat.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Dubai: An Indian couple, on their first visit to the UAE for a family reunion, was killed and five others from the same family, including two children, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling crashed during a desert safari in Sharjah, according to a media report.
The couple, identified as 42-year-old Rohinibahen Vinodbhai Patel and her husband 47-year-old Vinodbhai Patel, hailed from Baroda in Gujarat.
While Rohinibahen died on the spot, Vinodbhai Patel suffered a cardiac arrest after the collision and died a few hours later at Al Dhaid Hospital, the Khaleej Times reported.
The driver, who was from a private tour company, was speeding when he lost control over his vehicle and it flipped over multiple times on Al Nazawi Road in Madam area at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, police said, adding that he sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.
The Gujarati couple came to the UAE on February 8, said Rohinibahen's brother-in-law Dipak Patel, a US citizen.
He was the only member of the family who rode in another car during the desert safari.
Dipak said they were all hoping to enjoy a reunion as they had not seen each other for over 12 years.
"Rohini is my wife Vaishali's oldest sister. My wife, our kids Charmi, 13, and Manav, 9 and Rohini's younger brother, Yogesh, and his wife, Meghna, formed the holiday group," he was quoted as saying in the report.
Yogesh's wife Meghna is in a critical condition, while Dipak's wife Vaishali suffered a fracture on her hip and injuries on her neck and shoulders.
The two children — Charmi and Manav — suffered minor injuries.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
