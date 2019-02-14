LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Couple on Family Reunion in UAE Killed in Accident During Desert Safari

The couple, identified as 42-year-old Rohinibahen Vinodbhai Patel and her husband 47-year-old Vinodbhai Patel, hailed from Baroda in Gujarat.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Couple on Family Reunion in UAE Killed in Accident During Desert Safari
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Dubai: An Indian couple, on their first visit to the UAE for a family reunion, was killed and five others from the same family, including two children, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling crashed during a desert safari in Sharjah, according to a media report.

The couple, identified as 42-year-old Rohinibahen Vinodbhai Patel and her husband 47-year-old Vinodbhai Patel, hailed from Baroda in Gujarat.

While Rohinibahen died on the spot, Vinodbhai Patel suffered a cardiac arrest after the collision and died a few hours later at Al Dhaid Hospital, the Khaleej Times reported.

The driver, who was from a private tour company, was speeding when he lost control over his vehicle and it flipped over multiple times on Al Nazawi Road in Madam area at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, police said, adding that he sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

The Gujarati couple came to the UAE on February 8, said Rohinibahen's brother-in-law Dipak Patel, a US citizen.

He was the only member of the family who rode in another car during the desert safari.

Dipak said they were all hoping to enjoy a reunion as they had not seen each other for over 12 years.

"Rohini is my wife Vaishali's oldest sister. My wife, our kids Charmi, 13, and Manav, 9 and Rohini's younger brother, Yogesh, and his wife, Meghna, formed the holiday group," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Yogesh's wife Meghna is in a critical condition, while Dipak's wife Vaishali suffered a fracture on her hip and injuries on her neck and shoulders.

The two children — Charmi and Manav — suffered minor injuries.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram