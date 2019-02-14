Indian Couple on Family Reunion in UAE Killed in Accident During Desert Safari

An Indian couple, on their first visit to the UAE for a family reunion, was killed and five others from the same family, including two children, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling crashed during a desert safari in Sharjah, according to a media report.The couple, identified as 42-year-old Rohinibahen Vinodbhai Patel and her husband 47-year-old Vinodbhai Patel, hailed from Baroda in Gujarat.While Rohinibahen died on the spot, Vinodbhai Patel suffered a cardiac arrest after the collision and died a few hours later at Al Dhaid Hospital, the Khaleej Times reported.The driver, who was from a private tour company, was speeding when he lost control over his vehicle and it flipped over multiple times on Al Nazawi Road in Madam area at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, police said, adding that he sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.The Gujarati couple came to the UAE on February 8, said Rohinibahen's brother-in-law Dipak Patel, a US citizen.He was the only member of the family who rode in another car during the desert safari.Dipak said they were all hoping to enjoy a reunion as they had not seen each other for over 12 years."Rohini is my wife Vaishali's oldest sister. My wife, our kids Charmi, 13, and Manav, 9 and Rohini's younger brother, Yogesh, and his wife, Meghna, formed the holiday group," he was quoted as saying in the report.Yogesh's wife Meghna is in a critical condition, while Dipak's wife Vaishali suffered a fracture on her hip and injuries on her neck and shoulders.The two children — Charmi and Manav — suffered minor injuries.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.