Indian Drugmaker Virchow Biotech to Produce 200 Mn Doses of Russia's Sputnik V

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund announced a manufacturing deal with the Indian pharmaceutical maker Virchow Biotech Private Limited for making 200 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine each year.

RDIF said the transfer of technology needed to produce the vaccine would be completed in the second quarter of the year.

India has been pledged 125 million doses of the vaccine by Russia. This is the fourth manufacturing deal announced by Russia, and 700 million doses of the Russian vaccine will now be made in India.

Last week, two manufacturing deals for the vaccine in India were announced: Gland Pharma Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of Chinese pharmaceutical company Fosun Pharma, said Tuesday it would 252 million doses vaccine and Stelis Biopharma partnered to produce and supply 200 million doses of the vaccine. Earlier, a deal to make 100 million doses of the vaccine annually was announced by Indian pharmaceutical firm Hetero Biopharma.

“Virchow’s proven capabilities in large-scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand for this vaccine,” Dr Tummuru Murali, Managing Director of Virchow Biotech, said in a statement issued by RDIF.

India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has become one of the biggest producers of the Sputnik V shot outside Russia. Other countries producing it include Brazil, China and South Korea.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, which has run small clinical studies of Sputnik V in India, sought emergency-use approval for the vaccine last month, but India’s drug regulator asked for more data from the Sputnik V developers.