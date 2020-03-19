Indian Economy 'Remarkably Unscathed' Amid Global Coronavirus Surge: Chinese Media

Indian economy is "remarkably unscathed", while major economies across the globe is grappling with "severe fallout" due to the surge of coronavirus cases, a Chinese state-run media said on Thursday.

"The world's second-most populous country with 1.3 billion people had reported just over 130 coronavirus cases and three deaths by Tuesday, in stark contrast to exploding numbers of cases around the world and despite its close proximity to massive virus clusters in Asia and a relatively unsophisticated public healthcare system," an article in the Global Times stated.

"As major economies around the world grapple with severe fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic which continues to show no sign of abating, one emerging economy has remained remarkably unscathed: India," it said.

The article underlined that India's case is "encouraging" at a time when thousands of people have died as a result of the virus and hundreds of thousands of lives are potentially at risk.

However, it said, "That doesn't mean India is not facing public health or economic risks, particularly as many governments around the world, including those in the US and Europe, have appeared to lose their grip on the pandemic and have failed to come up with any sound plan to protect their economies".

As of Thursday, total 173 COVID-19 cases were reported in India.

The article added, "Make no mistake, if the pandemic continues to worsen and the global economy collapses, India will not be spared if no proper precautionary moves are taken."

China, meanwhile, continues to grapple with mounting death toll which climbed to 3,245 on Wednesday with eight more fatalities.

