Ukraine: India Asks Citizens to Leave Kharkiv by 6pm Local Time in Fresh Advisory

The Indian embassy asked all Indian nationals on Wednesday to leave Kharkiv, Ukraine immediately due to heavy shelling amid war situation with Russia.

The embassy said they were releasing the advisory “for their safety and security". The Indian nationals have been asked to “proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible".

The embassy has said the Indian nationals must make their move by 6pm Ukrainian time on Wednesday itself.

An Indian student from Punjab died in Ukraine on Wednesday after suffering a stroke, a day after a student from Karnataka was killed during an air strike by the Russian military.

The student, identified as Chandan Jindal, was 22 years old and was studying at the Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia. Jindal fell sick and was admitted to the ICU unit in Emergency Hospital in Vinnytsia about a month ago after suffering an ischemia stroke in brain. He died on Wednesday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the deceased student’s father is currently present in the hospital. He is trying to reach the Siret border of Romania along with the body of his son. He has requested for an air ambulance from Romania and for help at Siret Border, Romania, sources said.

Jindal’s father has reportedly also written to the central government to make arrangements for bringing back his son’s body.

On Tuesday, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, India’s first casualty in the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine, died when he stepped out of a bunker to fetch food.

