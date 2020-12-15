Indian Employee Crushed by Airplane Equipment at Chicago O'Hare Airport

In a tragic incident, a 36-year old Indian man working at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport died after being crushed by airplane equipment. Jijo George died of multiple injuries after being crushed by an aircraft drivable pushback apparatus at a hangar at the airport, according to autopsy results released on Monday by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

George is survived by his wife, who is 8-months pregnant, a young child and his parents. An online fundraiser has been organised to raise funds for George's family. George had moved to Chicago from Pathanapuram, Kerala. Media reports said George's father Kunjumon and mother Mony are also staying with him in Chicago. George was a maintenance mechanic for Envoy Air and died while working at a building near the airport.

Chicago police said they were called about 2 pm to the airport for a man unresponsive under the vehicle. George was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he died at 3:50 pm, authorities said. The autopsy ruled his death an accident, a report in the Chicago Sun Times said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, and has up to six months to issue workplace safety citations.