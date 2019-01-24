English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Envoy Meets Chinese Minister to Review Progress of Ties Post Wuhan Summit
Indian envoy to China, Vikram Misri, called on Chinese vice foreign minister Kong Xuanyou and they took stock of "positive developments" since the 2018 Wuhan summit.
PM Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April, 2018. (Photo tweeted by @narendramodi)
Loading...
Beijing: Indian envoy to China, Vikram Misri, called on Chinese vice foreign minister Kong Xuanyou and they took stock of "positive developments" since the 2018 Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, the Indian Embassy said here on Thursday.
Misri, who took charge early this month, called on Kong on Tuesday. The meeting between Misri and Kong was termed as a "courtesy call" by the Indian officials here.
"They took stock of positive developments since Wuhan Informal Summit and also exchanged views on further strengthening of India-China relations," the embassy tweeted.
Modi and Xi met at Wuhan in April last year in the first informal summit between the two leaders. It was conceived by both sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratchet up tensions between the two countries.
Since the summit, the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts including the military and trade.
India's commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan also concluded his two-day tour to China on Tuesday. He held talks with Chinese vice minister of commerce Wang Shouwen and Zhang Jiwen, Chinese vice minister of general administration of Customs of China (GACC) to enhance Indian exports to China to reduce over USD 57 billion trade deficit.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Misri, who took charge early this month, called on Kong on Tuesday. The meeting between Misri and Kong was termed as a "courtesy call" by the Indian officials here.
"They took stock of positive developments since Wuhan Informal Summit and also exchanged views on further strengthening of India-China relations," the embassy tweeted.
Modi and Xi met at Wuhan in April last year in the first informal summit between the two leaders. It was conceived by both sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratchet up tensions between the two countries.
Since the summit, the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts including the military and trade.
India's commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan also concluded his two-day tour to China on Tuesday. He held talks with Chinese vice minister of commerce Wang Shouwen and Zhang Jiwen, Chinese vice minister of general administration of Customs of China (GACC) to enhance Indian exports to China to reduce over USD 57 billion trade deficit.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Shashi Tharoor on Why He Thinks Narendra Modi is 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister'
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- Ruthless Rafael Nadal Routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to Reach Australian Open Final
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 68.40 Lakh
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results