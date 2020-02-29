Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Envoy Says Authorities Working to Facilitate Return of Citizens from Iran Amid Coronavirus Scare

Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra said discussions are underway with the authorities concerned to work out arrangements for the same.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
Indian Envoy Says Authorities Working to Facilitate Return of Citizens from Iran Amid Coronavirus Scare
Representative image of Human coronavirus

New Delhi: Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra on Saturday said the authorities are working to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to go back home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said discussions are underway with the authorities concerned to work out arrangements for the same.

At many as 43 people have died in Iran as a result of the new deadly disease.

"In view of COVID19, working to facilitate the return of those Indians wishing to go back home. Discussions underway with concerned authorities to work out arrangements. Will keep you updated," Dharmendra said in a tweet.

Coronavirus is a new type of pneumonia, officially being described as 2019-nCoV.

