Indian Expat Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During a Swim at Dubai Beach

Dubai: An Indian expat drowned at the Jumeirah Beach in Dubai during an outing with his family, the media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, John Preetam Paul, 40, had gone to take a dip when the tragedy happened, according to family and friends. His three children, along with his sister and her husband were on a visit to Dubai, reports the Khaleej Times.

"The police has confirmed that the cause of the death was cardiac arrest,"Jijo Jalal, Paul's former boss told Khaleej Times.

Paul worked as a Sales Head for Gilli FM, a UAE-based radio station. He had been a UAE resident for more than 14 years.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Paul's wife said that the kids and the visiting family had gone to the beach early in the morning.

"Just before leaving, he ventured back into the sea to take a dip. The family noticed his body floating in the water within minutes after he left them on the shore.

"I still don't know how it happened. He was a very good swimmer," she added.