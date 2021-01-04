Indian Expat From Kuwait Wins $4 Million in UAE Lucky Draw

A 38-year-old Indian expatriate from Kuwait has won USD 4.08 million in a raffle draw competition held in the UAE, according to media reports. Nobin Mathew, a supervisor for a spare parts company, said he was surprised when the organisers of the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw called him to inform him of his winning,

The Gulf News reported. Mathew's ticket number was 254806 Mathew said he earns 7,100 Dirhams monthly and that the big win will be of immense help to his family. Mathew's wife is a dietician and his only son is five years old.

Mathew shifted to Kuwait in 2007 from Oman, where he grew up.