Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Indian Expat in UAE Pleads with Community to Find Wife Missing for 65 Days

Rohini Perera, who is mentally unstable and mother of five children, ran away from her house near Al Kuwaiti Hospital on June 9 and has not been seen since, her husband Madhusudhanan.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Expat in UAE Pleads with Community to Find Wife Missing for 65 Days
Representative image.
Loading...

Sharjah: An Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a desperate plea to the community to help find his wife who has been missing for the last 65 days from their home here.

Rohini Perera, who is mentally unstable and mother of five children, ran away from her house near Al Kuwaiti Hospital on June 9 and has not been seen since, her husband Madhusudhanan, 63, told the Khaleej Times.

"I am sure she is alive somewhere. I don't want to believe that we have hit a dead end. I am hitting the road every day and combing the streets for hours hoping to find my wife," said Madhusudhanan, who is from Kerala.

The family had filed a police complaint to find 58-year-old Perera, who is Sri Lankan, but the husband said there has been no breakthrough in the search. Madhusudhanan said his wife was taking medication for mental illness. She wasn't wearing footwear when she went missing and left her mobile phone at home, according to the report.

The family, including their five children, was living without valid documents in the UAE earlier and their plight was reported by the daily.

Help poured in during the last amnesty declared by the UAE and the family legalized their status. But the husband said all the media attention took a toll on Perera and she started to show symptoms of mental illness.

"She was not eating properly and she was also getting violent when we forced her to eat. She kept saying that she is a burden on us and want to leave," said Madhusudhanan. The family used to lock her up in a room after she showed suicidal tendencies, according to the husband.

"The Sharjah Police have been doing everything possible to find her. After reports in the media about her case, I have got a few calls from people giving some leads. But in the end, it all drew a blank.

"It is Eid holidays and everyone is out travelling. I am sure she is somewhere in the UAE. My children are going through a trauma as there is no news about their mother. After almost 30 years of uncertainty, we had just started living in peace when this mishap happened," added Madhusudhanan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram