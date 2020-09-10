INDIA

1-MIN READ

Indian Expatriate Wins $1 Million in Dubai Lucky Draw

"I'm really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India, Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, who hails from Telangana, was quoted in a report.

A 34-year-old Indian software engineer has won a whopping USD 1 million (Rs 7.3 crore) in a lucky draw contest here, according to a media report on Thursday.

"I'm really glad and thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this amazing opportunity. This will definitely secure a better future for my family in India, Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, who hails from Telangana, was quoted by the Gulf News.

Grandhi shifted to Dubai a year ago after bagging the job of a software engineer at a local firm. He is the 168th Indian national to win the USD 1-million prize at the Millennium Millionaire Promotion Draw since it started in 1999, The report said.

Indians account for the most number of lucky draw tickets sold in the UAE, the report added.

