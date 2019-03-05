English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Glassware, Cement, Wood Among Items To be Affected if Trump Scraps Preferential Trade Treatment
The US Trade Representative's Office has said that removing India from the GSP programme would not take effect for at least 60 days after notifications to Congress and the Indian government.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said he intends to end the preferential trade status granted to India and Turkey, asserting that New Delhi has failed to assure America of "equitable and reasonable" access to its markets, an announcement that could be seen as a major setback to bilateral trade ties.
President Trump notified Congress in letters of his "intent to terminate" trade benefits for both countries under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) eligibility criteria.
Below is the list of items that are affected by Trump's annoucement:
Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India
In response to Trump's announcement, Indian Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan spoke to reporters here saying that the "GSP withdrawal will not have a significant impact on India's exports to the US." He added that India mainly exports raw materials and intermediate goods such as organic chemicals to the US.
Under the United States GSP programme, nearly 2,000 products including auto components and textile materials can enter the US duty-free if the beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by Congress.
President Trump notified Congress in letters of his "intent to terminate" trade benefits for both countries under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) eligibility criteria.
Below is the list of items that are affected by Trump's annoucement:
Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India
In response to Trump's announcement, Indian Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan spoke to reporters here saying that the "GSP withdrawal will not have a significant impact on India's exports to the US." He added that India mainly exports raw materials and intermediate goods such as organic chemicals to the US.
Under the United States GSP programme, nearly 2,000 products including auto components and textile materials can enter the US duty-free if the beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by Congress.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Bappi Lahiri Says Ranveer Singh Would Be the Perfect Choice to Play His Younger Self in His Biopic
- Audi Launches Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition in India for Rs 49.99 Lakh
- Sooryavanshi First Look: Akshay Kumar's Stylish Cop All Set to Fight Against Terrorism
- OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results