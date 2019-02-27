English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Exporters of Pharmaceuticals Wary of Tension Between India, Pakistan
The Indian pharmaceutical companies export over USD 140 million to Pakistan with 50% active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: In the wake of escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian exporters of
pharmaceuticals are apprehensive of their future.
According to a top official of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, a body under the ministry of commerce, the agency was flooded with inquiries if there was any directive from the ministry on the continuance of exports to the neighbouring country.
The Indian pharmaceutical companies exports over USD 140 million to Pakistan with 50 per cent active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
"There are inquires from the exporters whether they can continue to supply or not. At this point of time, exporters are very cautious. There is a concern over the future, but as of now we are not in a position to say anything. We need to wait and watch," director general of Pharmexcil Udaya Bhaskar said.
A pharmaceutical company, which exports to Pakistan, said the firm was observing restraint under the current
A senior executive of a city-based pharma company said as there was tension between both the nations, exports may become costlier to some of the countries in the Middle-East as cargo and passenger flights need to avoid Pakistani skies and take a detour.
pharmaceuticals are apprehensive of their future.
According to a top official of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, a body under the ministry of commerce, the agency was flooded with inquiries if there was any directive from the ministry on the continuance of exports to the neighbouring country.
The Indian pharmaceutical companies exports over USD 140 million to Pakistan with 50 per cent active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
"There are inquires from the exporters whether they can continue to supply or not. At this point of time, exporters are very cautious. There is a concern over the future, but as of now we are not in a position to say anything. We need to wait and watch," director general of Pharmexcil Udaya Bhaskar said.
A pharmaceutical company, which exports to Pakistan, said the firm was observing restraint under the current
A senior executive of a city-based pharma company said as there was tension between both the nations, exports may become costlier to some of the countries in the Middle-East as cargo and passenger flights need to avoid Pakistani skies and take a detour.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Detective Pikachu Trailer 2: Ryan Reynolds Starrer Introduces a Menacing Looking Mewtwo
- Priyanka Chopra is Back to India with Her 'Best Travel Buddy Ever' Nick Jonas, See Pic
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Vehicles From The Battle Royale Game
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results