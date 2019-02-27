LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Exporters of Pharmaceuticals Wary of Tension Between India, Pakistan

The Indian pharmaceutical companies export over USD 140 million to Pakistan with 50% active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Photo for representation.
Hyderabad: In the wake of escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian exporters of
pharmaceuticals are apprehensive of their future.

According to a top official of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, a body under the ministry of commerce, the agency was flooded with inquiries if there was any directive from the ministry on the continuance of exports to the neighbouring country.

The Indian pharmaceutical companies exports over USD 140 million to Pakistan with 50 per cent active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

"There are inquires from the exporters whether they can continue to supply or not. At this point of time, exporters are very cautious. There is a concern over the future, but as of now we are not in a position to say anything. We need to wait and watch," director general of Pharmexcil Udaya Bhaskar said.

A pharmaceutical company, which exports to Pakistan, said the firm was observing restraint under the current

A senior executive of a city-based pharma company said as there was tension between both the nations, exports may become costlier to some of the countries in the Middle-East as cargo and passenger flights need to avoid Pakistani skies and take a detour.
Loading...
