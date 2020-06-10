Indian Firm Panacea Says Aiming to Make Covid-19 Vaccine
FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The collaboration aims to make more than 500 million doses of the vaccine candidate, with over 40 million doses expected to be available early next year, Panacea said in a statement to stock exchanges.
Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Wednesday it would partner with US-based Refana Inc to make a potential vaccine for Covid-19.
Panacea's shares jumped 20 per cent in morning trading on India's National Stock Exchange after the news.