Sri Lankan Navy Pelt Indian Fishing Boats With Stones, Damage 60 Of Them: Official

As many as 60 Indian fishing boats were damaged in an incident, in which the Sri Lankan navy allegedly hurled stones at the boats, said a fisheries department official on Sunday. Lankan naval personnel also damaged fishing nets in 25 boats, while they were involved in fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday, the official said.

Quoting fishermen, the official said naval personnel came in five vessels and hurled stones on the Indian boats, causing damage to 60 of them. No fisherman, however, was injured in the incident. Fishermen’s association representative S Emerit said about 556 boats were put out to sea late on Saturday, alleging that some were targeted by the Sri Lankan navy.

Expressing concern over such “recurring" incidents, Emerit sought the intervention of the central and state governments to work out a solution and ensure their livelihoods. A complaint has been filed with senior fisheries officials.

On August 12, in a similar incident, an Indian fisherman was injured when Sri Lankan naval personnel allegedly hurled stones at a group fishing near Katchatheevu. The personnel, who came in three boats, also allegedly damaged some of their fishing nets.

