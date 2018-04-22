English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Goes 'Missing' in Pakistan During Baisakhi Festival, Search On
Singh's passport, like other pilgrims, was with the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), who immediately informed the high officials when Singh failed to collect it within the stipulated time.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Lahore: A 24-year-old Indian man has gone missing in Pakistan during Baisakhi festival celebrations, according to a media report.
Amarjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had arrived in Pakistan along with other Sikh pilgrims to celebrate Baisakhi festival on April 12, Express Tribune reported. His disappearance was only noticed when the entourage he came along with embarked upon the return journey to India.
Singh's passport, like other pilgrims, was with the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), who immediately informed the high officials when Singh failed to collect it within the stipulated time.
According to an initial probe, the Indian boy disappeared on reaching Lahore from Nankana Sahib. A search to locate him is underway, the report said.
Earlier, Kiran Bala alias Amna Bibi, who hailed from Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, had arrived in Lahore by a special train on April 12 to attend Baisakhi festival. During her visit, she embraced Islam and married a resident of Hingerwal, Lahore, on April 16 at a ceremony held at an Islamic seminary here.
After contracting marriage, Kiran also wrote to the Foreign Office for extension to her visa as she is receiving "life threats".
Also Watch
Amarjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had arrived in Pakistan along with other Sikh pilgrims to celebrate Baisakhi festival on April 12, Express Tribune reported. His disappearance was only noticed when the entourage he came along with embarked upon the return journey to India.
Singh's passport, like other pilgrims, was with the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), who immediately informed the high officials when Singh failed to collect it within the stipulated time.
According to an initial probe, the Indian boy disappeared on reaching Lahore from Nankana Sahib. A search to locate him is underway, the report said.
Earlier, Kiran Bala alias Amna Bibi, who hailed from Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, had arrived in Lahore by a special train on April 12 to attend Baisakhi festival. During her visit, she embraced Islam and married a resident of Hingerwal, Lahore, on April 16 at a ceremony held at an Islamic seminary here.
After contracting marriage, Kiran also wrote to the Foreign Office for extension to her visa as she is receiving "life threats".
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Storms Past Kei Nishikori to Seal 11th Monte Carlo Crown
- Ali Zafar Sexual Harassment Case: Momina Mustehsan Urges the Singer to Apologise
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- Kalank: Why Madhuri Dixit Agreed To Do a Film Opposite Sanjay Dutt
- Photos From Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Mehendi Ceremony Will Make You Want To Attend One