English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Govt Not Coming to Talks Table Because of Upcoming Elections, Says Pak Foreign Minister
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Qureshi were slated to meet on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly session in New York.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Loading...
New York: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has alleged that India's "domestic political and electoral compulsions" were behind New Delhi's reluctance to talk to the new government in Islamabad.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Qureshi were slated to meet on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly session in New York.
However, India called off the meeting last week, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" slain Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.
"Why are they reluctant? Simply politics, elections...they are scared of the electorate. They have swung the pendulum to such an extreme (that), now they're finding it difficult to bring it back. And (with) the elections round the corner, they (Indian government) felt that it could boomerang," Qureshi said Friday in response to a question at an event organised by the Asia Society here.
India has maintained that there can be no talks with Pakistan unless it stops supporting terrorists.
On Thursday also, Swaraj, in a huge snub to Pakistan, left a meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers early, which was attended by Qureshi.
Responding to a query about the incident, Qureshi said, "I wish we were going to smile at each other. But (I) could see the immense strain (on Swaraj's face). And when she left, she wasn't even willing to engage with the media...I could see the pressure, I could see the political (pressure) on her."
"So, politics, nothing else, politics, domestic politics (made India reluctant to talk to Pakistan)," he said.
It was sad to see how "a regional forum (SAARC) had become hostage" to the needs of one nation, he added.
The Pakistani Foreign Minister, who is scheduled to meet the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, said, "Today, India is a strategic partner of the US. We have no qualms about it. But we feel that Pakistan is an ally who has always stood with the US."
Qureshi said whenever Pakistan stood with the US, it has benefited America. "Whether it was the Cold War, the Soviet invasion or the 9/11 terror attack, we were the ones to stand with the US and collectively we decimated that evil," he said.
He said the Trump Administration will miss an opportunity if it does not engage with the new government of Pakistan.
Qureshi also sought US intervention in the Indo-Pak talks. "If the US wants us to help, and we want to help in our own interest because we want peace in the region, then they (America) have to tell the new strategic partner (India) to give us ease on the eastern side so that we can concentrate on areas of mutual interest," he said.
Pakistan has been consistently seeking US intervention in Indo-Pak talks. However, successive US governments have refused to entertain such a request asserting that it is for the two neighbours to decide on the pace and scope of the talks. India has also made it clear that no third party has any role in India-Pakistan relations.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Qureshi were slated to meet on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly session in New York.
However, India called off the meeting last week, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" slain Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.
"Why are they reluctant? Simply politics, elections...they are scared of the electorate. They have swung the pendulum to such an extreme (that), now they're finding it difficult to bring it back. And (with) the elections round the corner, they (Indian government) felt that it could boomerang," Qureshi said Friday in response to a question at an event organised by the Asia Society here.
India has maintained that there can be no talks with Pakistan unless it stops supporting terrorists.
On Thursday also, Swaraj, in a huge snub to Pakistan, left a meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers early, which was attended by Qureshi.
Responding to a query about the incident, Qureshi said, "I wish we were going to smile at each other. But (I) could see the immense strain (on Swaraj's face). And when she left, she wasn't even willing to engage with the media...I could see the pressure, I could see the political (pressure) on her."
"So, politics, nothing else, politics, domestic politics (made India reluctant to talk to Pakistan)," he said.
It was sad to see how "a regional forum (SAARC) had become hostage" to the needs of one nation, he added.
The Pakistani Foreign Minister, who is scheduled to meet the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, said, "Today, India is a strategic partner of the US. We have no qualms about it. But we feel that Pakistan is an ally who has always stood with the US."
Qureshi said whenever Pakistan stood with the US, it has benefited America. "Whether it was the Cold War, the Soviet invasion or the 9/11 terror attack, we were the ones to stand with the US and collectively we decimated that evil," he said.
He said the Trump Administration will miss an opportunity if it does not engage with the new government of Pakistan.
Qureshi also sought US intervention in the Indo-Pak talks. "If the US wants us to help, and we want to help in our own interest because we want peace in the region, then they (America) have to tell the new strategic partner (India) to give us ease on the eastern side so that we can concentrate on areas of mutual interest," he said.
Pakistan has been consistently seeking US intervention in Indo-Pak talks. However, successive US governments have refused to entertain such a request asserting that it is for the two neighbours to decide on the pace and scope of the talks. India has also made it clear that no third party has any role in India-Pakistan relations.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Two-time Champions ATK Handed Opening Day Defeat by Kerala Blasters
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...