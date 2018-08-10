English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian High Commissioner Meets Imran Khan as Both Sides Hope for Resumption of Dialogue
Imran Khan expressed concern over human rights violation in Kashmir and said he was hopeful that the SAARC Summit would be held in Islamabad soon.
Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria presents a bat signed by the Indian cricket team to Pakistan's Imran Khan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Friday called on Prime Minister-designate and PTI chief Imran Khan in Islamabad.
The two met at Khan’s residence in Banigala where Bisaria presented him with a cricket bat signed by the Indian team. Senior PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Choudhary, Dr Shireen Mazari, Dr Shehzad Waseem and Naeem ul Haq, were also present in the meeting.
According to PTI, Khan and Bisaria discussed the need to restart dialogue between the countries. Khan expressed concern over human rights violation in Kashmir and said he was hopeful that the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit would be held in Islamabad soon.
Earlier this year in April, India had snubbed Pakistan and said it was difficult to proceed with the SAARC initiative, citing continuous support to cross-border terrorism by the neighbour.
SAARC summits are usually held biennially and hosted by a member state in alphabetical order. The member state hosting the summit assumes the Chair of the Association. The last SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad but after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to “prevailing circumstances”.
Bisaria’s visit came just days after Khan swept the general elections in Pakistan. The PTI chief is all set to take oath on August 18. Modi had also congratulated Khan after his win. The Indian High Commissioner is said to have told the PM-designate that “there was new optimism in India that relations would move forward positively”.
Also Watch
The two met at Khan’s residence in Banigala where Bisaria presented him with a cricket bat signed by the Indian team. Senior PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Choudhary, Dr Shireen Mazari, Dr Shehzad Waseem and Naeem ul Haq, were also present in the meeting.
According to PTI, Khan and Bisaria discussed the need to restart dialogue between the countries. Khan expressed concern over human rights violation in Kashmir and said he was hopeful that the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit would be held in Islamabad soon.
Earlier this year in April, India had snubbed Pakistan and said it was difficult to proceed with the SAARC initiative, citing continuous support to cross-border terrorism by the neighbour.
SAARC summits are usually held biennially and hosted by a member state in alphabetical order. The member state hosting the summit assumes the Chair of the Association. The last SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad but after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to “prevailing circumstances”.
Bisaria’s visit came just days after Khan swept the general elections in Pakistan. The PTI chief is all set to take oath on August 18. Modi had also congratulated Khan after his win. The Indian High Commissioner is said to have told the PM-designate that “there was new optimism in India that relations would move forward positively”.
Also Watch
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Loveratri: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Salman Khan's Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood
- 10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
- Asian Games: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Named India's Flag Bearer for Opening Ceremony
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State
- Atif Aslam Gets Flak for Singing Indian Song at Pak Independence Day Parade, Fires Back at Haters
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...