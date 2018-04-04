Indian High Commissioner, Pakistan NSA Discuss Cross-border Terrorism In Kashmir

Amid Pakistan criticising India for attacks in Kashmir, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria met Pakistan National Security Advisor Lt Gen (Rtd) Naseer Khan Janjua on Tuesday in Islamabad. Sources at the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Bisaria and Janjua discussed cross border terrorism in Kashmir.“The Indian High Commissioner sensitised the Pak NSA on issues of India's concern. Constructive discussions took place on improving the bilateral relationship,” a source said, adding that the meeting was scheduled a week earlier.The Pakistan government on its part said that both countries agreed to work on improving bilateral ties. “Pakistan and India have agreed to explore the possibilities of more cooperation and of improving bilateral relations to ultimately take it towards the comprehensive process of dialogue,” government of Pakistan’s official Twitter handle said.The meeting comes just two days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of launching a "brutal crackdown" in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations.A special meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Abbasi condemned the suspension of internet services and urged the “international community to take cognisance of the gross and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiris in India Occupied Kashmir (IOK)”Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night came after Indian security forces gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations. Three Army jawans and four civilians also died in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.​