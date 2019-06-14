Take the pledge to vote

Indian Honoured with 'Star of Jerusalem' Medal by Palestine President

Sheikh Mohammad Munir Ansari, the recipient of the honour, is the director of Indian Hospice, a popular heritage spot for Indians in Jerusalem.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
File image of Sheikh Mohammad Munir Ansari. (Image: Youtube)
Jerusalem: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conferred an Indian national with the Star of Jerusalem medal, one of the highest honours given to foreign nationals by the Palestinian Authority.

At an event organised to honour Sheikh Mohammad Munir Ansari on Thursday evening, Abbas thanked him for serving Palestine and Jerusalem, the third holiest city for Muslims, with distinction.

The Palestinian President said the Ansari family's presence in the old city of Jerusalem reflects the strong traditional ties between Indian and Palestinian people.

He also called upon for strengthening people to people contact between India and Palestine. Abbas plans to send Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to India soon to boost tourist inflows from there which can contribute to strong bonding between the two people.

Representative of India, Sunil Kumar, who was present the event, also appreciated the role played by the Ansari family in strengthening Indo-Palestine ties.

Sheikh Munir Ansari is the Director of Indian Hospice, a unique and historic monument in the heart of the Holy city, which has become a symbol of India's heritage and presence in the old city of Jerusalem going back to over 800 years.

The Indian hospice has been under the direct supervision of a representative from India since 1924. Sheikh Munir Ansari's father, Sheikh Nazir Hassan Ansari, was appointed the first Sheikh of the Hospice from whom the mantle passed on to the incumbent who was born in Jerusalem in 1928 and has spent his whole life here.

In 2011, India had honoured Sheikh Munir Ansari with the Pravasi Divas Samman, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians.

In the 12th century, Baba Farid, the famous sufi saint from Punjab visited Jerusalem on pilgrimage and prayed in seclusion for 40 days at the current site of the Hospice. It later became a pilgrimage site for Indian pilgrims visiting Jerusalem and was dedicated as a charitable waqf property in trust for a pious purpose.

The place where Baba Farid is said to have prayed has become a major attraction for Indian tourists visiting Jerusalem.

Almost every prominent Indian leader who has visited the region has paid a visit to the site and the hospice continues to host Indians visiting the Holy Land. The hospice also received a grant from the Ministry of External Affairs for its renovation.

