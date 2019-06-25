Indian Imam's 2-year-old Dies a Week After Sustaining Injuries in Dubai Road Accident

Dubai: Two-year-old daughter of an Indian imam died in UAE, over a week after she sustained serious injuries in a road accident when the car she was travelling in with her parents veered off and flipped several times, according to a media report.

The accident occurred at the Al Rams area in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, 114 kms from here, on June 14. The critically injured trio were rushed to hospital where the condition of the parents improved, while the girl breathed her last on Saturday, the Khaleej Times reported.

"The little girl, Zulfa, received injuries when the car driven by her father, who works as a mosque imam in Ras Al Khaimah, turned over several times," police said, adding that the father, mother and the child were injured in the accident.

Prasad Sreedharan, a social worker affiliated with a medical committee recently constituted by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, said the child had a head injury which impacted her brain. She was in ICU at Saqr Hospital for one week.

She was the only child of her parents, he added. ​