Indian Indo-Malayan Squirrel Spotted in West Bengal's Darjeeling District

The rare Indian Indo-Malayan squirrel was seen in Rangtong in the Darjeeling district. The black giant squirrel or Malabar giant squirrel (Ratufa Indica) is a large multi-colored tree squirrel species found in the forests and woodlands of India. They are mainly herbivorous.

It is found in northern Bangladesh, north-eastern India, eastern Nepal, Bhutan, southern China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and western Indonesia (near Java, and Sumatra). The black giant squirrel is one of the largest squirrel species in the world. On average, an adult black giant squirrel weighs around 1.05-1.25 kg. Head-and-body length 34-37 cm and tail 41-42 cm long.

This species is usually distinctly bicolored with dark upper parts and pale underparts. The back, top of the head, ears, and bushy tail are deep brown to black and the underparts are light buff. The tail fronds are light-tipped, making these parts appear relatively pale (the back is darker than the underparts). Black giant squirrels are mainly found on small islands near Myanmar and in the Straits of Malacca.

NAF member Animesh Basu said that it can be seen in almost all the forest areas of North Bengal.

Read all the Latest India News here