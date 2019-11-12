Indian IT Firms Banned From Applying for H-1B Visa as Denial Rate Touches 24%: Report
The major IT companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas include, Azimetry, Inc., Bulmen Consultant Group, Inc., Business Reporting Management Services, Inc., NETAGE, Inc., Kevin Chambers, E-Aspire IT LLC.
New Delhi: A new study from National Foundation for American Policy shows that the US government is making things worse for major Indian IT companies.
They revealed the denial rate of H-1B visas touched 24 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Other than denial of H-1B visa petitions, The US Department of Labor has recently revealed the firms that have been disqualified from applying for H-1B visas.
The major IT companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas are, Azimetry, Inc., Bulmen Consultant Group, Inc., Business Reporting Management Services, Inc., NETAGE, Inc., Kevin Chambers, E-Aspire IT LLC and more.
The data received from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), indicates the strict policy of Trump-led US administration on H-1B visa petitions.
The rejection rate is highest among major Indian IT companies, the study revealed.
(With IANS inputs)
