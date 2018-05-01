English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian IT Professionals Ask US Govt to End Green Card Backlog
The rallies were organised over the weekend in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Participants argued that per country quota on issuing of Green Cards per annum was the main reason for the backlog.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Washington: Several Indian-American IT professionals have held two rallies in the US, demanding an end to the long and massive green card backlog by eliminating per-country limit quota.
The rallies were organised over the weekend in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Participants argued that per country quota on issuing of Green Cards per annum was the main reason for the backlog.
They displayed posters with ‘Remove Per Country Limits for employment based Green cards’, ‘300,000 waiting for 90 years’ and ‘What did I do wrong’.
“It’s high time the congress, senate and white house administration works on this issue and solves the problem of High Skilled immigrants,” GCReforms, organisers of the rallies said in a statement.
Having a green card allows a person to live and work permanently in the United States.
Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on H-1B work visas are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven per cent per country quota on allotment of green cards or permanent legal residency.
As a result, the current wait period for Indian skilled immigrants for green card can be as long as 70 years.
At the Pennsylvania rally, three children — Leela Pinnamaraju, Siva Pragallapati and Venkat Daita —shared the stories of H4 kids and how they will become out of status at the age of 21. They requested lawmakers to treat all kids equally in the current immigration discussion. Kids who came to the US legally with their parents who work in US companies should also have a pathway for citizenship.
Also Watch
The rallies were organised over the weekend in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Participants argued that per country quota on issuing of Green Cards per annum was the main reason for the backlog.
They displayed posters with ‘Remove Per Country Limits for employment based Green cards’, ‘300,000 waiting for 90 years’ and ‘What did I do wrong’.
“It’s high time the congress, senate and white house administration works on this issue and solves the problem of High Skilled immigrants,” GCReforms, organisers of the rallies said in a statement.
Having a green card allows a person to live and work permanently in the United States.
Indian-Americans, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on H-1B work visas are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven per cent per country quota on allotment of green cards or permanent legal residency.
As a result, the current wait period for Indian skilled immigrants for green card can be as long as 70 years.
At the Pennsylvania rally, three children — Leela Pinnamaraju, Siva Pragallapati and Venkat Daita —shared the stories of H4 kids and how they will become out of status at the age of 21. They requested lawmakers to treat all kids equally in the current immigration discussion. Kids who came to the US legally with their parents who work in US companies should also have a pathway for citizenship.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics