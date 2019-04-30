Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Jailed in Singapore for Taking Bribes to Under-report Weight of Passenger Bags

Hiteshkumar Chandubhai Patel's responsibilities at the work place included assisting passengers at boarding gates and check-in counters for Tigerair flights.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Jailed in Singapore for Taking Bribes to Under-report Weight of Passenger Bags
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Singapore: A 37-year-old Indian national has been jailed for eight weeks and fined 800 Singapore dollars for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags on a flight at country's Changi Airport, a media report said on Tuesday.

Hiteshkumar Chandubhai Patel, who worked as a customer service associate for logistics service provider UBTS between January 2015 and
November 2016, was ordered to pay a penalty of 800 Singapore dollars for the offence he committed, The New Paper reported.

Patel's responsibilities at the work place included assisting passengers at boarding gates and check-in counters for Tigerair flights.

However, he took money from an Indian national named Gopal Krishna Raju, who ran a side business of buying gold in Singapore and sending it to Chennai to be sold.

"Instead of using a courier service, he would look for travellers to Chennai to help him carry the gold over in their luggage, and they would in turn get paid by his relatives there," the tabloid website reported.

Raju offered Patel money and meals from January to October 2016 to under-report the weight of the bags.

Patel's offence came to light after Singapore Airport Terminals Services conducted a internal investigations following a report published in the New Paper on July 13 last year, claiming that a baggage-touting syndicate was operating at Changi Airport.

Patel is the third man to be jailed in the last one week for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags.

Last Friday, a 47-year old Indian national named Ayyadurai Karunanithi and a Singaporean of Indian-origin named Gerizim Kirubai Raj Deved were jailed for nine and seven weeks respectively for committing the same offence.

The prosecution said that corruption in the air travel industry was potentially detrimental to Singapore's reputation as a global aviation hub.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram