English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Jailed in Singapore for Taking Bribes to Under-report Weight of Passenger Bags
Hiteshkumar Chandubhai Patel's responsibilities at the work place included assisting passengers at boarding gates and check-in counters for Tigerair flights.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Singapore: A 37-year-old Indian national has been jailed for eight weeks and fined 800 Singapore dollars for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags on a flight at country's Changi Airport, a media report said on Tuesday.
Hiteshkumar Chandubhai Patel, who worked as a customer service associate for logistics service provider UBTS between January 2015 and
November 2016, was ordered to pay a penalty of 800 Singapore dollars for the offence he committed, The New Paper reported.
Patel's responsibilities at the work place included assisting passengers at boarding gates and check-in counters for Tigerair flights.
However, he took money from an Indian national named Gopal Krishna Raju, who ran a side business of buying gold in Singapore and sending it to Chennai to be sold.
"Instead of using a courier service, he would look for travellers to Chennai to help him carry the gold over in their luggage, and they would in turn get paid by his relatives there," the tabloid website reported.
Raju offered Patel money and meals from January to October 2016 to under-report the weight of the bags.
Patel's offence came to light after Singapore Airport Terminals Services conducted a internal investigations following a report published in the New Paper on July 13 last year, claiming that a baggage-touting syndicate was operating at Changi Airport.
Patel is the third man to be jailed in the last one week for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags.
Last Friday, a 47-year old Indian national named Ayyadurai Karunanithi and a Singaporean of Indian-origin named Gerizim Kirubai Raj Deved were jailed for nine and seven weeks respectively for committing the same offence.
The prosecution said that corruption in the air travel industry was potentially detrimental to Singapore's reputation as a global aviation hub.
Hiteshkumar Chandubhai Patel, who worked as a customer service associate for logistics service provider UBTS between January 2015 and
November 2016, was ordered to pay a penalty of 800 Singapore dollars for the offence he committed, The New Paper reported.
Patel's responsibilities at the work place included assisting passengers at boarding gates and check-in counters for Tigerair flights.
However, he took money from an Indian national named Gopal Krishna Raju, who ran a side business of buying gold in Singapore and sending it to Chennai to be sold.
"Instead of using a courier service, he would look for travellers to Chennai to help him carry the gold over in their luggage, and they would in turn get paid by his relatives there," the tabloid website reported.
Raju offered Patel money and meals from January to October 2016 to under-report the weight of the bags.
Patel's offence came to light after Singapore Airport Terminals Services conducted a internal investigations following a report published in the New Paper on July 13 last year, claiming that a baggage-touting syndicate was operating at Changi Airport.
Patel is the third man to be jailed in the last one week for accepting bribes to under-report the weight of passenger bags.
Last Friday, a 47-year old Indian national named Ayyadurai Karunanithi and a Singaporean of Indian-origin named Gerizim Kirubai Raj Deved were jailed for nine and seven weeks respectively for committing the same offence.
The prosecution said that corruption in the air travel industry was potentially detrimental to Singapore's reputation as a global aviation hub.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's 'Tyrion Lannister' Longs to Fight in Battle of Winterfell
- Amazon Pay Lets You Make Instant P2P Money Transfers Using UPI, But Only if You Are on Android
- International Jazz Day 2019: Events & Venues for Jazz Lovers in India
- Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Pushes Avengers Endgame as Major Contender for 2020 Award Season
- Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Took 5-year-old Son AbRam To Polling Booth
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results