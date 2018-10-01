English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Judiciary Has Remained Strongest in the Face of All Attacks: CJI Dipak Misra in His Farewell Speech
I don't judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective, the CJI said.
File photo of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on Monday that Indian judiciary is the "most robust institution" in the world and has remained the strongest in the face of all attacks.
Justice Misra, who will retire as the CJI Tuesday, was speaking at the farewell function organised at the premises of the Supreme Court. He said that independence of justice shall always stand erect and any kind of craftsmanship can't impact it.
"Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having capability to handle mind boggling number of cases," he said. The outgoing CJI said, "Justice must have human face".
He also tackled claims of discord among judges which was made public when four senior judges held an unprecedented press conference over allocation of cases in January, saying there is collegiality among the brother and sister judges of the Supreme Court.
"History can be sometimes kind, and unkind. I don't judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective," the CJI said.
"In my whole career as a judge, I never dissociated myself from the lady of equity," Justice Misra said.
He said he was “wholly satisfied” with his tenure as the CJI, and if he ever wrote an autobiography it would be titled 'No Antonians' with the motto being, "No rhetoric but only hard work".
"I am indebted to Bar at every level and go from here with satisfaction, he added.
He spoke after Chief Justice of India-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, praised him saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties and cited his recent verdicts in this regard.
Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on Wednesday, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge.
He said "if we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other", and added that the judges in the Supreme Court are all committed and they will remain committed.
"We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives," Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.
Justice Misra, who will retire as the CJI Tuesday, was speaking at the farewell function organised at the premises of the Supreme Court. He said that independence of justice shall always stand erect and any kind of craftsmanship can't impact it.
"Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having capability to handle mind boggling number of cases," he said. The outgoing CJI said, "Justice must have human face".
He also tackled claims of discord among judges which was made public when four senior judges held an unprecedented press conference over allocation of cases in January, saying there is collegiality among the brother and sister judges of the Supreme Court.
"History can be sometimes kind, and unkind. I don't judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective," the CJI said.
"In my whole career as a judge, I never dissociated myself from the lady of equity," Justice Misra said.
He said he was “wholly satisfied” with his tenure as the CJI, and if he ever wrote an autobiography it would be titled 'No Antonians' with the motto being, "No rhetoric but only hard work".
"I am indebted to Bar at every level and go from here with satisfaction, he added.
He spoke after Chief Justice of India-Designate, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, praised him saying that his greatest contribution has been to civil liberties and cited his recent verdicts in this regard.
Justice Gogoi, who will be sworn-in as the CJI on Wednesday, said Justice Misra was a remarkable judge.
He said "if we fail in endeavour to hold true to our Constitutional ideals, we will continue to kill, hate each other", and added that the judges in the Supreme Court are all committed and they will remain committed.
"We live in times when what we should eat, wear have stopped being little things of our personal lives," Justice Gogoi said while addressing the farewell function for the CJI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...