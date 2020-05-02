Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian-made Foreign Liqour Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized in Sonipat, Three Arrested

Preliminary investigations revealed that the seized liquor was being illegally transported from Derabassi in Punjab for supply in different parts of Delhi.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.

The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested three persons with 62,400 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor worth an estimated Rs 3 crore in Sonipat district, a spokesperson said.

The liquor bottles were being transported in trucks in 5,200 boxes, he said.

The liquor was seized following a tip-off received by the state police's Special Task Force (STF), the Haryana Police spokesperson said in a statement here.

"Soon after getting a secret input from an informer about the illegal transportation of liquor in a few trucks which had halted near a dhaba in Murthal, the police team immediately raided the location and seized a total of 5,200 boxes of IMFL from different trucks," he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the seized liquor was being illegally transported from Derabassi in Punjab for supply in different parts of Delhi. The estimated value of seized liquor is around Rs 3 crore, he added.

The spokesperson said the accused have been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Ajrabar, Patiala; Balwinder Singh of Mubarkpur, Mohali; and Devender Singh of Derabassi, Punjab.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the Murthal police station, he said.

On April 18, the Haryana Police had seized over 12,000 liquor bottles from two trucks in Jhajjar and Kaithal districts.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres