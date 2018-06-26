English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Man Deported From Australia For Having Child Abuse Content in Phone
One of his phones was found to have objectionable material on child exploitation, the West Australian newspaper reported.
(Representative Image. Reuters)
Melbourne: An Indian man was deported from Australia after child exploitation material was found in his phone during a security checking at an airport in Perth, a media report said today.
The 30-year-old Indian man arrived in Perth from Singapore on a temporary skilled graduate visa on Friday when Border Force officers stopped him for a baggage check and inspected his three mobile phones.
One of his phones was found to have objectionable material on child exploitation, the West Australian newspaper reported.
The phone was seized and the Indian man's visa was cancelled.The man, who has not been named, was detained, transferred to Perth Immigration Detention Centre and then removed from the country last night.
We also work closely with our law enforcement partners both here and abroad to share information relating to these persons to ensure we are protecting not only Australian children, but potential victims offshore, Acting ABF Regional Commander for WA, Mark Wilson said. PTI
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
