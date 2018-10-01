English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Man Falls to Death from Three-storey Building in Bahrain
The incident took place in Gudaibiya city, a neighbourhood in Bahrain's capital Manama. The man, who was identified only with his first name Aseer, was found on the ground at around 7.30 AM (local time).
Dubai: An Indian has plunged to death from the top of a three-storey building in Bahrain, a media report said Monday.
The incident took place in Gudaibiya city, a neighbourhood in Bahrain's capital Manama.
The man, who was identified only with his first name Aseer, was found on the ground at around 7.30 AM (local time), The Gulf Daily News reported.
The police, which have launched an investigation into the incident, did not divulge more details.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
