Indian Man Found hanging in Hotel Room in Sharjah, UAE Cops Launch Probe
Initial investigation has revealed the man, whose identity has not been revealed, entered the UAE on a visit visa a month ago and had stayed at a number of hotels.
Representative image.
Dubai: A 33-year-old Indian man has been found hanging in a hotel room in Sharjah in the UAE, prompting the city's police to launch an investigation into his death, a media report said on Sunday.
The hotel staff said the deceased had rented the room for one night. However, when the check out time was near, and the staff tried to call him. When they opened the door, they found the man hanging from the bathroom door on Thursday, the Gulf News reported.
The body was taken to a forensics laboratory for autopsy.
The initial police investigation has revealed that the man, whose identity has not been revealed, entered the UAE on a visit visa a month ago and had stayed at a number of hotels, the report said on Sunday. The police suspect suicide as cause of the death.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty to Help Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz Patch Up, Twiteratti Divided
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details