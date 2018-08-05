GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Man in US Gets over 4 Years in Jail for Possessing 1,000 Child Porn Photos

Abhijeet Das, 28, of Pittsburgh has been sentenced in federal court to 52 months imprisonment for possession of material depicting the exploitation of a minor.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
Representative image.
New York: An Indian man in the US has been sentenced to over four years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, on his conviction for possessing child pornography.

Abhijeet Das, 28, of Pittsburgh has been sentenced in federal court to 52 months imprisonment for possession of material depicting the exploitation of a minor, US Attorney Scott Brady said.

According to information presented to the court, Das unlawfully possessed computer graphic files containing approximately 1,000 photographs and 380 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
