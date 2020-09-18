Indian Man Jailed For 10 Years For Killing Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair: Report

Singapore: A 53-year-old Indian-origin man, who is suffering from delusional disorder, was on Friday sentenced to 10 years of jail for stabbing his wife to death as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, a media report said. Krishnan Raju, a self-employed bus driver ferrying factory workers and tourists, married Raithena Vaithena Samy when she was 17 and was “very possessive of her” throughout the relationship of 28 years, Channel News Asia reported.

Raju suffered from delusional disorder– a belief or altered reality that is persistently held despite evidence or agreement to the contrary, generally in reference to a mental disorder– and had developed trust issues. He started suspecting her of having an extramarital affair and often confronted her over the issue.

In November 2016 Krishnan stabbed his wife at their Loyang Gardens condominium residence and fled to his brother’s place in Johor Bahru in Peninsula Malaysia, the report said. Krishnan pleaded guilty in July to a charge of culpable homicide for killing his wife.

He was originally charged with murder for the killing, in which he inflicted 13 stab wounds on his wife, five of which were on the chest. During the trial, the prosecution had asked for 12 years’ jail while the defence asked for a maximum of eight.

The Judge, Justice Hoo Sheau Peng, agreed with the prosecution psychiatrist’s diagnosis that Krishnan was suffering from acute alcohol intoxication at the time, which contributed to the offending and impaired his attention or memory. “I also note that the accused was, and is, remorseful,” said Hoo.

“This is demonstrated by his attempts to kill himself after the attack, his surrender to the authorities the very next day, his expressions of remorse in his statements and his plea of guilt,” she said. For culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he could have been jailed for life.

