GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Man Jailed in US for Money Laundering, Smuggling Drugs

Ramesh Buchirajam Akkela aka Ramesh Bhai, 44, of Mumbai was arrested in Panama earlier this year and extradited to the US on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Man Jailed in US for Money Laundering, Smuggling Drugs
Representative image .(Photo: Reuters)
Washington: An Indian man has been sentenced to 33-month imprisonment for money laundering and smuggling misbranded drugs from India into the US.

Ramesh Buchirajam Akkela aka Ramesh Bhai, 44, of Mumbai was arrested in Panama earlier this year and extradited to the US on Thursday.

Senior judge Donetta W Ambrose sentenced Ramesh to a 33-month jail term on Friday after his conviction of mail fraud and money laundering, a court statement said.

According to information presented in the court, Ramesh shipped misbranded drugs from India to re-shippers in the US for distribution - without prescription - to American consumers.

Assistant United States Attorney Shardul S Desai prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Ramesh operated an online website that offered prescription drugs, without a prescription, to American consumers. He was indicted on two counts of money laundering, 10 counts of mail fraud, a report said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You