Indian Man Jailed in US for Money Laundering, Smuggling Drugs

An Indian man has been sentenced to 33-month imprisonment for money laundering and smuggling misbranded drugs from India into the US.Ramesh Buchirajam Akkela aka Ramesh Bhai, 44, of Mumbai was arrested in Panama earlier this year and extradited to the US on Thursday.Senior judge Donetta W Ambrose sentenced Ramesh to a 33-month jail term on Friday after his conviction of mail fraud and money laundering, a court statement said.According to information presented in the court, Ramesh shipped misbranded drugs from India to re-shippers in the US for distribution - without prescription - to American consumers.Assistant United States Attorney Shardul S Desai prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.Ramesh operated an online website that offered prescription drugs, without a prescription, to American consumers. He was indicted on two counts of money laundering, 10 counts of mail fraud, a report said.