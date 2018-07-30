GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Man Jumps Off Third Floor as Lenders Chase Him in UAE

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2018, 6:27 PM IST
Image for representation.
Dubai: An Indian living in the UAE is battling for his life after he allegedly jumped off the third floor balcony of his apartment when some of his lenders showed up, media reports said on Monday.

The 32-year-old man, identified only with his initials A K, was said to be involved in financial disputes with several people, Gulf News reported.

He fell from the third floor of his apartment in Al Buhairah area late on Saturday, Sharjah Police said.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, the report said.

Doctors said that he has sustained fractures.

The man was mired in financial difficulties and involved in financial disputes with a number of men, the report said.

Police said that as some of the lenders came, he jumped from the balcony in a bid to escape.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

